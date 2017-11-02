Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Claims Drugs Are Used On Reality Shows Like ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Another day, another headline-making comment from Joseline Hernandez. Stevie J’s baby mama was caught accusing reality shows of horrible acts again.

The is time around, the singer and dancer, famous for starring in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, claimed the heads of the series routinely give cast members drugs and alcohol.

I don’t even know who theze hoes is anymore….. We gonna call y’all the Click up gang! Where is the inspiration on the Music. Oh I forgot you don’t know you or your Music #wannabes A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Miss Hernandez made the disturbing remarks in the comment section of a post about the current drama that is unfolding between Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin.

In case you have missed it, Griffin, who lost her gig on CNN with former friend Anderson Cooper to Cohen (because of a gore picture of Donald Trump), has revealed that the host of Watch What Happens Live! offered her cocaine.

In a strange video posted on YouTube, Griffin said: “Right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row, which is the production company that does that sh*t show, if I wanted to do blow.”

The comedian went on to say: “I was hoping he was kidding. He’s like, ‘Do you want to do some coke?’ I’m thinking he’s serious!…He was asking me to do cocaine with him. That made me very uncomfortable…I thought that was weird. I don’t know why he gets away with that.”

Miss Hernandez said that none of what Griffin stated was new and added: “Why she act like this is new. All the reality shows give cast members drugs alcohol, and they tell you who to beat up too. ”

Bonnie Bella’s mom went on to confess: “Girl, handle business behind closed doors.”

In the past, Hernandez has accused executive producer Mona Scott-Young of pushing cast members to fight.

She said in a Facebook video: “Mona is the “b*tch” who’s been mistreating the cast. I need ya’ll to have y’all phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b*tch Mona and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Hernandez said she quit because Scott-Young did not respect her nor the changes she made in her life.

She added: “So y’all made me [look] like I’m just this crazy person, and everything that went on in the show wasn’t [because] of Mona Scott-Young. Mona, let’s just keep it real. I quit the show, so now y’all wanna run back these [videos] that I did three years ago… You mad because you owe me money, and you on some bullsh*t.”

It is worth noting that K. Michelle and Stevie J have accused Hernandez of being a drug addict.