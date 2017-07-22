FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down While Explaining Why She Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – She Also Flashed The Hosts Of ‘Breakfast Club’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/22/2017
Joseline Hernandez Stevie JCredit: Instagram

Joseline Hernandez broke down in tears while explaining that she decided to quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” to focus on her career and baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

This week, the controversial reality star sat down for a lengthy interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

Apparently, no topics and body parts were off limits.

Believe it or not, in the middle of the interview, the Puerto Rican Princess, who was wearing a long coat and bra, decided to flash the radio hosts.

That was one of the lightest moments of the show.

Bonnie Bella’s mother was asked about her much-talked-about feud with LHHA’s creator and executive producer, Mona Scott-Young.

Hernandez said that she has not spoken to the media mogul since leaving the series and went on to say that their fallout was over money.

An emotional Hernandez said: “What happened with me walking away from the reality show…you know I just really feel like the way they are showing me.”

She also said that she has changed over the years yet the network continued to portray her as crazy and rude.

Fighting back the tears, the singer and dancer confessed: “It was like…How are you showing me like that? You just gave me a $500,000 budget, but this is how you show me. I did not like that sh*t. That sh*t bothered me. You gave me a $500,000 budget to do a show for my daughter, but then you turn around to do this to me. Because sometimes you got to respect certain things. Especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better… don’t turn around and try to show me something that I have done four years ago.”

She did confirm what she wrote in the beautiful letter to her daughter – her life took a dramatic and positive turn the day she was born.

As for her romance with Stevie J, it is over for good.

The reality star said she apologized to the music producer for hurting him and now they are focused on co-parenting.

She revealed: “Stevie and I have been through some things. I feel bad about that. I apologize to him for everything we have done to each other or said about each other. I am in a good place now. Whatever happens in the past, that is just where it is.”

Do you believe that Hernandez is a changed woman?

