Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Bashes Mona Scott-Young, Claims In Viral Video That She Is Quitting ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Between Joseline Hernandez and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” it is very complicated and it might finish in court.

This weekend, Miss Hernandez shared another video on social media where she bashed the creator and executive producer of the show, Mona Scott-Young.

As she did in her previous rants, the singer and dancer claimed Scott-Young and VH1 owed her over $150,000 stemming from the special that focused on the birth of Bonnie Bella.

Stevie J’s baby mama was made executive producer for “Joseline’s Special Delivery,” which apparently captivated over 2 million viewers, but she has yet to receive a penny from the network.

The star of “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” said in her viral video that the reality series is exploiting black people and she has decided to quit.

“The Puerto Rican Princess” explained: “So y’all made me [look] like I am just this crazy person, and everything that went on in the show was not [because] of Mona Scott-Young. Mona, let’s just keep it real. I quit the show, so now y’all wanna run back these [videos] that I did three years ago… You mad because you owe me money, and you on some bullsh*t.”

She went on to say: “Stop trying to showcase me as this crazy person, Mona. You know it is not like that. You would’ve never gave me a budget for a delivery special that no other cast member was in but me, my family, my kid, and my friends… How am I all of a sudden so crazy?”

The reality star threatened to take VH1 to court.

She said: “F**k y’all show. and at the end of the day, we are gonna take it to court.”

Hernandez continued with her shocking allegations by saying that contrary to the nice statements that the executive put out, they often encourage the stars of the show to fight.

She went on to say the network is responsible for the Kirk and Rasheeda Frost marriage potentially coming to an end.

In a lengthy state statement, the production more or less said Hernandez was a nightmare to work with, and they are not sure she will be back for season 7.

The statement read: “Over 6 season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Joseline has always been difficult for security and producers. As production wrapped on Season 6, Joseline became increasingly uncooperative. After learning that Stevie J stood her up [for the Wendy Williams interview], Joseline would not allow production to film her in New York. Her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show was canceled.”

It continued: “Unfortunately we do not know whether or not Joseline will show up to sit on the stage with her castmates for Reunion.”

Do you think Hernandez really quit the show?