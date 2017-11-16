Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Henandez Disses Cardi B In New Song ‘Hate Me Now’ Inspired By Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Nas

Another feud is brewing, this time; it is between Joseline Henandez and Cardi B.

Fans, who enjoyed the epic beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, will have a field day with this one, and once more, Nas is in the middle.

Stevie J’s baby mama dropped a song entitled “Hate Me Now,” which was inspired by Nas’ 1999 monster and controversial hit song by the same title featuring Puff Daddy.

On the track, Bonnie Bella’s mom has some harsh words towards Cardi B.

The Puerto Rican Princess dropped the following lyrics: “…drag a Bronx b-tch yea I said it…bloody my azz….you holler blood which the hell cosigned this HO.”

It is not known why Hernandez is going after Cardi B, but Stevie J did make it clear that his ex-girlfriend was jealous.

Stevie J stated: “Apparently, since Cardi B is winning Joseline will not let me see the baby she did not [email protected] anybody off she did what she had to do, hats off to cardi B, guess I’ll see you in court.”

One supporter said: “Why I hear Joseline answering back in my head with a lisp? This first even seem logical. Joseline lives in Miami.The sad part is when Joseline had the platform as Cardi B did she didn’t use it to her advantage. Too busy talking about other women, or worrying about other women when she should’ve just been focused on her music/career. Cardi is successful because she’s humble and she uplifts the next women a vast contrast to Joseline. Cardi ain’t going to respond to this foolishness she’s too busy doing her Rolling Stone and New York magazine covers… Yasssss.”

Another shared: “Everybody knows that nigga act stupid over the p#ssy, She even said she STILL smoke, so she isn’t drug-free, but instead of kissing her ass on social media he needs to just go for joint custody. And she can’t get mad at him because she’s talented (Carly B) Joseline is looking very stupid out on these streets to not move anywhere career-wise. Go to court.”

A third commenter explained: “Because if there’s any truth to her being a c#ke head, I’m sure he would’ve used it against her by now. Whatever receipts he has on her, I’m sure she has the same info on him, so he’s chilling Every song I heard from her was Basuda Trash, but this one I can deal with it sounds way better than those other songs she came out with. This is hot.”

What are your thoughts on the song?