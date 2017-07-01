Stevie J, Who? Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Beach Body In Miami

Joseline Hernandez is heating up the beaches in Miami and is showing Stevie J what he is missing in a new video.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram where she shared several clips of her workout routine for the summer.

Hate her or love her, Hernandez has one the fittest bodies in reality television and is not afraid to flaunt it.

The clip that has gone viral is pure magic and will surely push Stevie J to buy a plane ticket to Florida soon.

In the video, the Puerto Rican Princess, who gave birth to Bonnie Bella about six months ago, showed off her amazing abs, toned legs, and well-defined arms.

Hernandez is laying on the sand doing a variety of sit-ups while showing off her fashion game.

The singer and dancer opted for a pink bikini – while the bottom is plain and the bra featured purple and green flowers.

Fans are raving about Hernandez’s short hair and matching pink sunglasses.

In the caption, she revealed that she posted the video to show people that no matter where you are for the summer, you can still work out and stay in shape.

Her 1.4 million followers agreed that her clips are very motivating.

One person said: “Omg your hair short is giving me life, I want that wig hunn.”

RepostBy @joseline: "FIRST DAY OF THE CHALLENGE RESULTSIN28DAYS.COM NO GYM NEED IT LADIES!!!!!!! Anywhere you are you can do it from your own home train with Joseline !!!!! Follow her official ig @joseline @joseline @joseline @geebryant @mr2weeksout A post shared by Joseline Hernandez Fanpage (@thebaddestputaalive) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Another commenter, who was captivated by her stunning physique, explained: “She looks amazing for just having her little girl. Gotta give her that. I wish I could do it like u. ur body is fire Jos.”

A third fan even spotted Hernandez’s glowing skin and said: “Your skin is beautiful..keep doing u. u deserve better than Stebie….get a man in Miami while u there.”

Indeed, Stevie J will have to decide between his family and Hernandez because in the last episode of “LHHATL,” a major fight broke out and it rolled over to social media.

Stevie J recently beamed about his ladylove and said: “We are just working; we are happy to be working. I met this beautiful young lady seven years ago, and she is one of the best reality stars I have met in my life, and not only that, most talented artist, actress and so on. We are just working. We are doing the best to raise our child together. I love Joseline, and I want the best for her, and all she wants to do is be happy.”

However, a source close to his family said the romance is toxic, and they need to split.

The insider shared: “It is frustrating to their family and friends though because they have to hear it when things are wrong and deal with the fallout. It is a toxic relationship, but they just can’t live without each other.”

What are your thoughts on Hernandez’s beach body and workout routine?