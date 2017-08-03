Stevie J, Who? Joseline Hernandez Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Lingerie – Photo Proves She Is In The Best Shape Of Her Life

Joseline Hernandez has it and is, therefore, flaunting it for the world to see and for Stevie J to realize what he is missing.

About seven months after giving birth to her first child – a little girl named Bonnie Bella – the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” talent is in the best shape of her life.

And she is using her toned body to entertain and motivate her millions of Instagram followers seriously.

A few hours ago, Miss Hernandez shared an impressive photo on social media where she revealed the results of her grueling workout routine and strict diet.

She did so while sporting a sexy black bra with cross straps and Calvin Klein underwear.

It is like the reality television star never gained any pregnancy weight or had a huge baby bump just a few months ago.

Hernandez has abs and toned muscles that will make any bodybuilder jealous.

Get ready!!! Who bout to be the baddest bishhhh!! New challenge open now!! Click the link on bio! #resultsin28days #ri28 A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

She captioned the sizzling hot snapshot: “Get ready!!! Who bout to be the baddest bishhhh!! New challenge opens now!! Click the link on bio! #resultsin28days.”

Many of her fans are not only impressed by her stunning physique; it inspires them.

One female fan wrote: “Joseline, you are gorgeous. Stay away from (Mimi) and Stevie.”

Another stated: “Congrats ur body is fire, I need to do like u, Anywayz I saw your essence interview very proud of you I wish you much luck success and happiness.”

One person, who desires to obtain the Puerto Rican Princess abs, explained: “Lord it is going to take more than 28 days to look like that. The Snap Back. Damn Jose looking good asf right here. Bad and she knows it.”

The former reality star has moved with her daughter to Miami, Florida to be closer to her family and to erase some the wild events that occurred on the VH1 show from her mind.

Hernandez, who shocked the world by quitting the show, confessed: “She changed my life completely… I just think about the things that I do. And I believe that everything that I do now is for her. And I just want to show her that whatever she intends to do in life, whatever she dreams of, whatever she desires, she can accomplish it. And I want to show her that that can be done. I have been doing pretty good at it. I executive produced her delivery special for VH1.”

She also revealed that she apologized to Stevie J for all the hurt and pain she caused him.

She shared: “Stevie and I have been through some things. I feel sorry about that. I apologize to him for everything we have done to each other or said about each other. I am in a good place now. Whatever happens in the past, that is just where it is.”

Advertisement

It is hard to deny that Hernandez’s body is a piece of art.