Stevie J Tells Daughter Eva About Sister Bonnie Bella As Nervous Mimi Faust Watches

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/16/2017
Mimi Faust Stevie J Eva Bonnie BellaCredit: VH1

An anxious Mimi Faust sat and watched Stevie J talk to their daughter, Eva, about her new baby sister, Bonnie Bella, on the latest episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Faust looked like she was sweating bullets as she listened to her baby daddy open up about Joseline Hernandez – the woman who has become her nemesis on the show and in real life.

To protect seven-year-old Eva, Faust has gone the extra mile by filing a restraining order against Miss Hernandez who had a Phaedra Parks moment.

The Puerto Rican drama queen as her co-stars like to call her claimed that Stevie J was a child molester and Faust feared that the authorities would get involved, which prompted her to take action to protect her child.

Faust defended her move by saying: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

During the installment, Faust appeared to be suffering from mental anguish as Stevie J announced to Eva that she was no longer the youngest child.

The beaming father asked Eva what life advice will she give her baby sister and what will she teach her.

Her answer was epic, “teach her how to get that bread.”

Eva went on to talk about herself and asked, how will her dad keep on spoiling her because she is a “princess?”

In a past episode, Faust tore into her baby daddy for getting back with the singer.

She said: “Joseline made ridiculous and disgusting accusations that could have harmed my child if anyone believed them. All I’m going to say is, she’s crossed the line that there’s no turning back from. I don’t want her around my daughter. I know how you back slide, nilly wap and back pedal.”

This is a messy situation, for example, Eva can only meet and play with Bonnie if Hernandez is miles away because of the restraining order.

Post Views: 8,996

4 Comments

Trina
05/17/2017 at 4:34 pm
Reply

A restraining order.Steve J should have tried to do something about the shower rod show.His baby mother let the whole world catch you in your act with that under cover down low brother.what you do in private is your business.How is that protecting your daughter.The sh_t don’t go away and one day will you be able to explain that🍏🍏 don’t fall far from the 🌲. You 😘 her with that 🚽 mouth.You have some never trick for 💰


helen thompson
05/17/2017 at 1:02 pm
Reply

You are doing the right thing Mimi that is joseline freaky demonds. Watch your daughter close Mimi your an awesome Mom and you will do what’s best for your daughter. Wow good grief.


Lynda Gaston
05/17/2017 at 10:01 am
Reply

I….have….no…words!!


Keith
05/17/2017 at 6:05 am
Reply

Its ok if you do


