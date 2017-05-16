Stevie J Tells Daughter Eva About Sister Bonnie Bella As Nervous Mimi Faust Watches

An anxious Mimi Faust sat and watched Stevie J talk to their daughter, Eva, about her new baby sister, Bonnie Bella, on the latest episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Faust looked like she was sweating bullets as she listened to her baby daddy open up about Joseline Hernandez – the woman who has become her nemesis on the show and in real life.

To protect seven-year-old Eva, Faust has gone the extra mile by filing a restraining order against Miss Hernandez who had a Phaedra Parks moment.

The Puerto Rican drama queen as her co-stars like to call her claimed that Stevie J was a child molester and Faust feared that the authorities would get involved, which prompted her to take action to protect her child.

Faust defended her move by saying: “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

During the installment, Faust appeared to be suffering from mental anguish as Stevie J announced to Eva that she was no longer the youngest child.

The beaming father asked Eva what life advice will she give her baby sister and what will she teach her.

Her answer was epic, “teach her how to get that bread.”

Eva went on to talk about herself and asked, how will her dad keep on spoiling her because she is a “princess?”

In a past episode, Faust tore into her baby daddy for getting back with the singer.

She said: “Joseline made ridiculous and disgusting accusations that could have harmed my child if anyone believed them. All I’m going to say is, she’s crossed the line that there’s no turning back from. I don’t want her around my daughter. I know how you back slide, nilly wap and back pedal.”

This is a messy situation, for example, Eva can only meet and play with Bonnie if Hernandez is miles away because of the restraining order.