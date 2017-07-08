FREE NEWSLETTER
Stevie J Reunited With Daughter Bonnie Bella In Miami

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/08/2017
Stevie and BonnieSource: Ice Cream Convos

Those #freeBonnieBella hashtags must have worked because Stevie J spent the morning with his precious baby girl. Joseline Hernandez was also in attendance but was preoccupied addressing her beef with another “Love and Hip Hop” alum.

It was just a few days ago when the producer claimed that the Puerto Rican Princess was not allowing him to see his daughter. The Bad Boy musician went on to hint that he will seek out custody of the toddler, but it seems like both Stevie and Joseline both have had a change of heart.

In an Instagram video, Stevie and Bonnie Bella are laughing and talking, or cooing on her part, with each other. In the heartwarming post, you can tell that the star loves spending time with his newest child.

#PressPlay Awww #StevieJ and #BonnieBella are too cute! #DaddyDuties #Miami

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The doting dad tells the adorable 6-month-old that he couldn’t come to Miami to handle business without visiting her. In the background, viewers could hear Joseline talking to her Instagram followers.

The self-proclaimed “Spanish Rock star” spent the morning working out on the beach, spending quality time with her firstborn, and, of course, taking shots at K. Michelle.

The 30-year-old reality star was attacked by her former friend and possible lover yesterday when the R&B songstress hurled out insults and drug use accusations. The drama came after Hernandez trash talked K. Michelle for speaking positively about “Love and Hip Hop” show runner Mona Scott Young.

😏😏😏😏

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

Joseline woke up with the argument on her mind and started to post about her former co-star not having custody of her own son. Michelle’s pre-teen is being taken care of by her mother due to her busy life, the decision has garnered a lot of criticism from people before.

Hernandez is in Miami on vacation and spending time with her family. Thankfully, Stevie J appears to be attempting to co-parent with his ex-fake wife.

