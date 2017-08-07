Stevie J Pits Cardi B And Joseline Hernandez Against Each Other In New Video

Stevie J is putting his two cents in on the topic of Joseline Hernandez’s new single “Run Me My Money.” Rather than talk about if he thinks the song is hot or not, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star decided to compare his ex’s music career to “Love and Hip Hop” alum Cardi B’s rap journey.

In a video that appears to be taken in a sauna, Stevie J says: “Happy Monday everybody, apparently since Cardi B is winning, Joseline won’t let me see the baby. Cardi’s hot, she ain’t piss nobody off, she did what she’s supposed to do. Hats off to Cardi B.”

Stevie J has been saying #freeBonnieBella since Joseline Hernandez made the move to Miami from Atlanta. He’s even made T-shirts and tried to spread the hashtag around social media.

At first, fans attacked Joseline for reportedly not letting Stevie see his daughter, but it quickly backfired on Stevie after Joseline posted the father and daughter hanging out multiple times.

As far as a beef between Joseline and Cardi B, there is none! Joseline has admitted that she’s cool with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper when asked in interviews. Hernandez also added that B is crazy (in a good way) with high energy,

Sources say that Stevie is just stirring the pot and looking for attention as usual. To add fuel to the fire, he posted a photo of him and Cardi with a caption that read: “Congrats to @iamcardiB stay focused. Stay humble.”

Neither Joseline or Cardi B have responded to the producer’s video that pits them against each other.

Stevie J is currently filming the second season of “Leave it to Stevie” alongside his older children. Fans are calling him out for instigating things between two women who have no drama with each other but share the same goal — to make it to the top of the rap game.