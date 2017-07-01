Stevie J Is Threatening To Take Bonnie Bella Away From Joseline — Again!

The drama will never end with these two. Joseline Hernandez recently got into an argument with Stevie J’s oldest daughters that spilled over to social media after the episode aired. It appears that Joseline has now taken baby Bonnie Bella away from her dad and is not allowing Stevie to see her.

The Bad Boy music producer took to Instagram to send a public message to his daughter and it seems like he is threatening to obtain custody!

Missing my Bella, I love my children more than I love myself & it's foul for you to be used as a pawn but trust me when I say once you're in my arms again that's where you'll stay forever. A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

In the post above, Stevie posts a heartwarming video of he and Bonnie Bella enjoying some father-daughter time in the pool. Not only does he claim that Joseline uses the child as a pawn, but he also threatens that once Bonnie is in his arms again, that where she will stay “forever.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Stevie J threatens to take away Joseline’s parental rights. When the Puerto Rican Princess was nearing the end of her pregnancy, Stevie J reportedly told authorities that his soon-to-be baby mama was mentally and emotionally unstable and using drugs,

The claims were found to be false but ended up doing more damage to his already broken relationship with Joseline. Now that the Spanish rapper is acting out even more on social media by calling his daughters “nappy” and telling them to find their own “c*** to suck,” Stevie J will use that in order to build a new case against Joseline if needed.

People close to the situation know that no matter how many times the “Love and Hip Hop” stars try to repair their relationship, the ex-lovers are too toxic for one another.

Co-parenting is going to be hard for the reality stars because of their complicated history, but they need to do a complete 180 in order to give innocent Bonnie Bella the life that she deserves.