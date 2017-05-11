FREE NEWSLETTER
Stevie J Is Estelita Quintero’s New Manager – Will Joseline Hernandez Get Angry?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/11/2017
Estelita Quintero Stevie JCredit: Instagram

Estelita Quintero probably has Joseline Hernandez going through sleepless nights after Stevie J became her manager.

In the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” the mega producer introduced his new “singer” Quintero dubbed the “Panamanian Goddess.”

Fans of the show find the name laughable because Stevie J calls his baby mama, Hernandez, his “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Stevie J said he is Miss Quintero’s manager – but there is a big problem with this statement. On social media, Quintero said she is an actress and model, but there is no mention on singing in her bio.

She is a self-described salsa artist, who has appeared in a film entitled “The Get-Away” and a television movie called “Trust.” She is currently filming “3am In Hollywood.”

Quintero is very active on social media and has dozens of selfies where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves, perfect makeup, (that she often does by herself), and her unique fashion sense.

Social media lit up after Stevie J introduced Quintero to viewers and many say that she will have his seventh baby.

A quick selfie before taking my butt to bed, GN night to all my followers zzzzz…..

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

It is worth remembering that once upon a time Stevie J was Joseline Hernandez’s manager – and they ended as a couple and welcomed a baby in December.

People: what you guys do ? Us: we collect big bags . Dress: @yerecollection Me, My self and my manager

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

It is not known if the two things are linked but after the arrival of the “Panamanian Goddess,” the “Puerto Rican Princess” has announced that she might leave the series.

Staying neutral, I did my own makeup, what you guys think ? Yay or Nay ?

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

Talking to Galore magazine, Hernandez was asked if she is staying on the reality show, she stated: “I don’t know. But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

Do you think Quintero and Stevie J will be making more than music together?

helen thompson
05/17/2017 at 1:17 pm
This ish is crazy joseline freaky demonds don’t trust that woman mimi.this broad is crazy as fk joseline is just another baby mama not wifey. Be careful Mimi with your daughter. Protect her from people like that.wow just wow.


Lona Walker
05/17/2017 at 2:43 am
It’s real sad i think she should had been put that order out on joseline don’t do it cause you done found out the baby is Stevie when she said all that bs Stevie did to your child that’s when that should have been took place it’s looking like you 😠 cause the child is indeed Stevie and now you wanna run and put out a order on that fool she really needs to be stop she have no respect for no one not even her on a**😘


Mae Tee
05/12/2017 at 4:02 am
These stupid women need to stop letting these men play all over them,especially Stevie J, dam are they that hard up for a man and mimi dead a** need to take her nasty jealous a** some where and sit down an stop harassing Steve, she need to tell her daughter what her nasty a** is doing and stop talking about Bonnie Bella mom. Tell her daughter about her stupid a**. after what Steve took her dumb a** through, she shouldn’t be running to him for anything.


