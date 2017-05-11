Stevie J Is Estelita Quintero’s New Manager – Will Joseline Hernandez Get Angry?

Estelita Quintero probably has Joseline Hernandez going through sleepless nights after Stevie J became her manager.

In the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” the mega producer introduced his new “singer” Quintero dubbed the “Panamanian Goddess.”

Fans of the show find the name laughable because Stevie J calls his baby mama, Hernandez, his “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Stevie J said he is Miss Quintero’s manager – but there is a big problem with this statement. On social media, Quintero said she is an actress and model, but there is no mention on singing in her bio.

She is a self-described salsa artist, who has appeared in a film entitled “The Get-Away” and a television movie called “Trust.” She is currently filming “3am In Hollywood.”

Quintero is very active on social media and has dozens of selfies where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves, perfect makeup, (that she often does by herself), and her unique fashion sense.

Social media lit up after Stevie J introduced Quintero to viewers and many say that she will have his seventh baby.

It is worth remembering that once upon a time Stevie J was Joseline Hernandez’s manager – and they ended as a couple and welcomed a baby in December.

It is not known if the two things are linked but after the arrival of the “Panamanian Goddess,” the “Puerto Rican Princess” has announced that she might leave the series.

Talking to Galore magazine, Hernandez was asked if she is staying on the reality show, she stated: “I don’t know. But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

Do you think Quintero and Stevie J will be making more than music together?