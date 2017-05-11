FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Stevie J kourtney kardashian caitlyn jenner blake shelton steve harvey abby lee miller Bow Wow kim kardashian Chris Lopez kandi burruss selena gomez kim zolciak paul walker beyonce paris hilton kendall jenner G-Eazy donald trump bill o'reilly Nas Heidi Montag
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J Is Estelita Quintero’s New Manager – Will Joseline Hernandez Get Angry?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/11/2017
0
0


Estelita Quintero Stevie JCredit: Instagram

Estelita Quintero probably has Joseline Hernandez going through sleepless nights after Stevie J became her manager.

Advertisement

In the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” the mega producer introduced his new “singer” Quintero dubbed the “Panamanian Goddess.”

Fans of the show find the name laughable because Stevie J calls his baby mama, Hernandez, his “Puerto Rican Princess.”

Stevie J said he is Miss Quintero’s manager – but there is a big problem with this statement. On social media, Quintero said she is an actress and model, but there is no mention on singing in her bio.

She is a self-described salsa artist, who has appeared in a film entitled “The Get-Away” and a television movie called “Trust.” She is currently filming “3am In Hollywood.”

Quintero is very active on social media and has dozens of selfies where she shows off her surgically-enhanced curves, perfect makeup, (that she often does by herself), and her unique fashion sense.

Social media lit up after Stevie J introduced Quintero to viewers and many say that she will have his seventh baby.

A quick selfie before taking my butt to bed, GN night to all my followers zzzzz…..

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

It is worth remembering that once upon a time Stevie J was Joseline Hernandez’s manager – and they ended as a couple and welcomed a baby in December.

People: what you guys do ? Us: we collect big bags . Dress: @yerecollection Me, My self and my manager

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

It is not known if the two things are linked but after the arrival of the “Panamanian Goddess,” the “Puerto Rican Princess” has announced that she might leave the series.

Staying neutral, I did my own makeup, what you guys think ? Yay or Nay ?

A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on

Talking to Galore magazine, Hernandez was asked if she is staying on the reality show, she stated: “I don’t know. But I tell you one thing, you [are] always going to see Joseline Hernandez around. And I got a few phone calls to go read for a few movies and things like that. But right now, I just have to pick and choose what works for me because I have so much work coming my way that for me to get into the character, I want to live that character. I want to really come up hard and really show.”

Advertisement

Do you think Quintero and Stevie J will be making more than music together?

Post Views: 0

Read more about Stevie J Estelita Quintero

You may also like
Joseline Hernandez Wants Stevie J To Throw A Kylie Jenner-Like Birthday Party – Unfazed By Mimi Faust Legal Move
05/09/2017
Mimi Faust Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez – Stevie J Is Furious
05/06/2017
Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Debut Baby Bonnie Bella Picture – She Has More Fans Than Them
05/04/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *