Stevie J Disses Joseline Hernandez In Chat With Estelita Quintero

Joseline Hernandez is out, according to Stevie J and the real beauty and talent known as Estelita Quintero is in.

In the most recent episodes of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Stevie J has been focused on his new protegée.

The music producer walked in as the Panamanian Goddess was practicing some dance moves to make a preacher go wild.

Dressed in lingerie, Miss Quintero moved seductively on the stage as an infectious beat played in the background.

The duo sat down for a chitchat, and Stevie J made the shocking declaration: “You are gorgeous, baby, you are by far one the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.”

Stevie J went on to throw his baby mama under the bus by saying: “We had to show Joseline how to be sexy, she was not ready, not like you, she did not know how to sing or dance like you.”

Miss Quintero replied by saying that he was making her blush and said that it was time for Hernandez to go and be replaced with “something fresh, something who can bring the heat and take over.”

Stevie J agreed and said: “I want to take you to the top baby.” According to sources, Hernandez belives that the father of her child is cheating on her with Quintero.

A source said: “The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo. She thinks it is disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him. It all started over Estelita. They started fighting over her, and it escalated. Joseline is accusing him of sleeping with Estelita; she says she has the receipts.”

The music producer denied the claims. A spy added: “Stevie swears blind that there’s nothing going on between him and Estelita and that it is strictly business. However, Jos is not buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?”

According to the latest reports, Hernandez and Stevie J have split again and are fighting in court over baby Bonnie Bella.

Another insider added: “Joseline is making all kinds of crazy threats right now. She is even telling Stevie that he will never see his daughter again. It is ridiculous, and there’s no way she will get away with it legally, but it is got Stevie pretty heated. Things between them are rock bottom again.”

Things have gotten so bitter between the pair that Stevie J is now asking a judge to force Hernandez to reveal the names of the people she has slept with and if she has taken any drugs.