Entertainment

Stevie J Demands Joseline Hernandez Names All Of Her Sexual Partners In Court!

Posted On 06/16/2017
As part of the nasty back and forth lawsuits between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, the man is now reportedly asking her to disclose all of the sex partners she’s had in the months around when their daughter Bonnie Bella was conceived. That seems disrespectful and useless as well, considering Stevie J already took a paternity test that proved he is the baby’s father.

Despite that, the man still wants to know the names of all the men she slept with from March 1, 2016, through May 1, 2016.

Apparently, Stevie J is asking the court to force Joseline to reveal all the names under the penalty of perjury!

His request seems really petty especially because it has already been proven he is the baby daddy.

Aside from the weird desire to know who the woman has been sleeping around with, the man added in his documents questions about whether or not she’s ever become physically violent with him, if she’s taken drugs or if she’s become violently confrontational on Love and Hip Hop.

Fans of the show know the answer to the last one.

She’s once hit co-star Karlie Redd over the head with a bunch of roses and then shoved her around back in 2015.

During a reunion show, Joseline has also attacked Althea Alton.

Judging by his new additions to the court documents, it looks like the man is trying to build a case against Hernandez and prove she is an unfit mother.

The estranged couple has been in and out of the courtroom a lot in the last years.

In October 2016, Stevie J sued her for defamation after Hernandez had claimed the music producer molested his own daughter with fellow cast member Mimi Faust.

After Bonnie was born, the man dropped the suit, trying to make peace with Joseline for the sake of their child.

The peace did not last and this spring their legal fight exploded once again.

Stevie stated the woman threw scolding hot mushrooms over him at a restaurant with their lawyers present.

But it looks like the destructive romance is back on as the two were spotted on a sexy date on June 10.

If they really are back together, their relationship is certainly not going to last too long as if is asking to know about her sexual partners!

Do you think Joseline will comply with his request?

