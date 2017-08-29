FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. tamar braxton Keyshia Cole Cynthia Bailey Anderson East michael jackson tameka cottle joseline hernandez Cardi B tiny kendall jenner priscilla presley julianne hough kim kardashian kylie jenner kanye west beyonce north west kailyn lowry kandi burruss chelsea houska kim zolciak donald trump
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J Begs Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez To ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ In Dramatic Video

Mel Walker Posted On 08/29/2017
3
9.0K Views
1


Joseline Hernandez Stevie J Bonnie BellaInstagram

In a new video, a sad-looking Stevie J goes after his baby mama, Joseline Hernandez, for making it impossible for him to see Bonnie Bella.

The music producer said he traveled to Miami, Florida to see his baby girl and the Puerto Rican Princess denied him access to her mansion.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star appears emotional as he looks into the camera and promises his youngest daughter that he will do everything in his power to see her.

The “Hit It Again” artist confessed: “Another day where I went to see Bonnie, and I was not able to see her. She would not open the door for me, but she opened the door for Dawn [Heflin]’s niece? Free Bonnie, I’m going to see you soon, babe. I’m gonna see you real soon.”

The former couple had fans of the reality show glued to their TV or phone screens as they delivered the drama over Bonnie.

#PressPlay #StevieJ says #Joseline still won't let him see #BonnieBella

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Stevie J claimed Hernandez was a drug user who slept with multiple men during their humorous romance.

Now that Hernandez left the series; they have moved the drama to the courtroom.

In the upcoming weeks, a judge will decide who will have custody of Bonnie. The drama is also unfolding on social media.

Stevie J recently shared a picture on Instagram where he was wearing Free Bonnie T-shirt.

He said the aspirant singer and dancer kidnapped his child and fled from Atlanta.

He also stated: “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline. She has been keeping my daughter from me, that is not cool.”

For a second, many had hopes that Hernandez did change her ways and was truly done with the fights.

After quitting the series, she penned a touching letter to Bonnie explaining that she was going to be a better woman.

My check is up 😋😏

A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on

She wrote: “You are allowing me to love myself again. You are teaching me to be kind. Before you were here, I’ve made a lot of mistakes publicly, and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I’m growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!”

Advertisement

Change is hard.

Post Views: 8,992

Read more about joseline hernandez stevie j

Advertisement

You may also like
Stevie J And His Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Caught In Court Drama Over Bonnie Bella
08/21/2017
Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Readies New Music In Career After ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’
08/13/2017
Stevie J Pits Cardi B And Joseline Hernandez Against Each Other In New Video
08/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Nuki Franceska Fantroy
08/29/2017 at 5:45 pm
Reply

You denied the baby…her whole pregnancy!!!! You didn’t sign the birth certificate!!!! All the women…during…before…and after her pregnancy!!! Then dragging her in and out of court!!!!! Putting all her business out there like she was a slt…instead of only fing with you!!! I don’t blame her for not wanting to be bothered with Stevie J!!!! He ain’t no good and she just realizing it!!! I’m glad Joesline woke up!!!


Margo Mays
08/29/2017 at 1:28 pm
Reply

He got just what his hand deal he try to make a hoe out of a house wife you had no problem when you was bending her over now you want to act like a father go sit down you got played from a player


Jrene
08/29/2017 at 9:13 am
Reply

#steviejisaslug. Hooray for Joseline. He is no good for you. He uses women. Move on with your life. Hopefully, Bonnie Bella will never be interested in a man like him. He’s a SLUG. Leaves slime behind for his women to clean up and make him look good. Kudos to you.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement