Stevie J Begs Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez To ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ In Dramatic Video

In a new video, a sad-looking Stevie J goes after his baby mama, Joseline Hernandez, for making it impossible for him to see Bonnie Bella.

The music producer said he traveled to Miami, Florida to see his baby girl and the Puerto Rican Princess denied him access to her mansion.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star appears emotional as he looks into the camera and promises his youngest daughter that he will do everything in his power to see her.

The “Hit It Again” artist confessed: “Another day where I went to see Bonnie, and I was not able to see her. She would not open the door for me, but she opened the door for Dawn [Heflin]’s niece? Free Bonnie, I’m going to see you soon, babe. I’m gonna see you real soon.”

The former couple had fans of the reality show glued to their TV or phone screens as they delivered the drama over Bonnie.

Stevie J claimed Hernandez was a drug user who slept with multiple men during their humorous romance.

Now that Hernandez left the series; they have moved the drama to the courtroom.

In the upcoming weeks, a judge will decide who will have custody of Bonnie. The drama is also unfolding on social media.

Stevie J recently shared a picture on Instagram where he was wearing Free Bonnie T-shirt.

He said the aspirant singer and dancer kidnapped his child and fled from Atlanta.

He also stated: “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline. She has been keeping my daughter from me, that is not cool.”

For a second, many had hopes that Hernandez did change her ways and was truly done with the fights.

After quitting the series, she penned a touching letter to Bonnie explaining that she was going to be a better woman.

She wrote: “You are allowing me to love myself again. You are teaching me to be kind. Before you were here, I’ve made a lot of mistakes publicly, and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I’m growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!”

Change is hard.