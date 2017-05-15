FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez’s Relationship Rocked By Newcomer Estelita Quintero

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/15/2017
Stevie J Joseline HernandezCredit: HelloBeautiful

Stevie J. and girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez, are still together, but the singer is fearful that Estelita Quintero might steal him away from her.

In the last episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the producer introduced his new protegée, Estelita Quintero, who is set to drop new music.

The video vixen, who is from Panama, is a stunner who lights up Instagram with pictures and videos that leave little to the imagination.

A source close to Miss Hernandez said she is not stupid nor blind and is aware that the model is beautiful and is the kind of woman that Stevie would cheat on her with.

Hernandez is said to be furious and jealous that her baby daddy is spending so much time on the phone and in the studio with Quintero.

According to her bio, she is not a singer, was raised in Tennessee, has lived in Miami, and is an actress who was featured in Trey Songz’s video, “Foreign.”

The mother of one is not a fan of Quintero because she is always poking him on social media and she knows that she will start some trouble soon.

A tipster explained: “She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

The source added: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman.”

The same insider went on to say that the father of six has been warning Hernandez for months that he was planning to fly Quintero from Los Angeles to Atlanta to launch her career.

The spy shared: “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita. She has been punishing Stevie ever since. He had to leave the house to get some space, that is how much drama this whole thing with Estelita is causing.”

In less than a month, Stevie will be dating Quintero that is if they are not already creeping on the low and nobody has to know.

8 Comments

Paula B
05/15/2017 at 2:25 pm
Reply

Just nasty!!! #JOSELINE


Regina blanchard
05/15/2017 at 2:16 pm
Reply

LEAVE MY HOME GIRL ALONE OK JOSELENE IS MY GIRL SOME OF YOU B**CH WISH YOU LOOK LIKE HER EVEN IF YOU THINK THE OTHER GIRL IS PRETTY CAN SHE THAKE OF BUSINESS LIKE MY GIRL JOSELENE SHE CAN DO A TO Z


Lona Walker
05/15/2017 at 10:36 am
Reply

That’s good for her she deserves what ever happened in the words of Mrs.Nene you never can win when you play dirty😘


Selena
05/15/2017 at 9:11 am
Reply

We All Forgive…But When You Put Accusations About Children How Low Are You Willing To Go? 😝Always Forgive Stevie J. , But Never Forget!… ⚡Frfr…”Real Recognizes Real”⚡


helen thompson
05/15/2017 at 9:05 am
Reply

Move on Stevie this woman joseline will have you put in prison any grown man would rather pay child support. After she said that you molested your own daughter. Wake up before it is to late.do you think she won’t say that again. About your other daughters. Joseline is so fake.and Mimi is doing the right thing.


Nicole Brown
05/15/2017 at 8:40 am
Reply

Omg go Stevie she is way better looking than that guy jason I mean Joseline you got! Move on Stevie take care of your daughter that’s it


Tammy
05/15/2017 at 6:06 am
Reply

Joseline put on some clothes plzzzzz , why do some think nakedness is sexy . Keep your nakedness for your man. You not in big school anymore ,you are a grown up woman it’s disgusting looking at all that..


Gloria Davis
05/15/2017 at 4:37 am
Reply

I am so over this storyline. This has never been a true relationship between these two primarily it’s been nothing more then two people sleeping together and other people joining them in the bedroom as well. I’m happy that they have a beautiful children buto unless the world blows up or the zombieSamsung come their child will see their actions that are based around her when her mom carried her for nine months and how Ms Nikie baby had sex with her mom days before her arrival.


