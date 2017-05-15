Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez’s Relationship Rocked By Newcomer Estelita Quintero

Stevie J. and girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez, are still together, but the singer is fearful that Estelita Quintero might steal him away from her.

In the last episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the producer introduced his new protegée, Estelita Quintero, who is set to drop new music.

The video vixen, who is from Panama, is a stunner who lights up Instagram with pictures and videos that leave little to the imagination.

A source close to Miss Hernandez said she is not stupid nor blind and is aware that the model is beautiful and is the kind of woman that Stevie would cheat on her with.

Hernandez is said to be furious and jealous that her baby daddy is spending so much time on the phone and in the studio with Quintero.

According to her bio, she is not a singer, was raised in Tennessee, has lived in Miami, and is an actress who was featured in Trey Songz’s video, “Foreign.”

The mother of one is not a fan of Quintero because she is always poking him on social media and she knows that she will start some trouble soon.

A tipster explained: “She is messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It is easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

The source added: “Joseline can not stand Estelita, she is very threatened by her. Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman.”

The same insider went on to say that the father of six has been warning Hernandez for months that he was planning to fly Quintero from Los Angeles to Atlanta to launch her career.

Thanks to everyone who came to @trukaderoplace I will see you guys tomorrow same place same time !!! #Abuja One piece : @houseofcb Shoes : you already 🙄 A post shared by Estelita Quintero (@estelitaquintero) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The spy shared: “Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita. She has been punishing Stevie ever since. He had to leave the house to get some space, that is how much drama this whole thing with Estelita is causing.”

In less than a month, Stevie will be dating Quintero that is if they are not already creeping on the low and nobody has to know.