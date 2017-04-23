Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Working On Another Child – Will They Get Married?

Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are hoping to have another child soon, and the diva could not be happier. Hernandez is also praying that the famous producer will make her his wife in the near future.

Advertisement

There have been a lot of fights between Hernandez and Stevie J – and some people believe that the voluptuous Puerto Rican might have gone too far with some of the scandalous accusations she has made in the past.

In December, the reality stars welcomed a baby girl together named Bonnie Bella.

The joy of having a healthy baby soon turned into fighting and insults after the mega producer announced to the world that he was not sure that Bonnie Bella was his.

The muscular man accused his baby mama of sleeping around with other men, but a paternity test confirmed that Stevie J is the father.

A source claimed that the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars are closer than ever thanks to Bonnie Bella, Hernandez is now desperate to have another baby with the music maker.

A spy close to Hernandez, 30, said: “Joseline loves Bonnie B with all her heart and she’s eager to have another baby. She’s still mad at Stevie for being completely absent from her life when she was pregnant. It hurts like hell that he wasn’t there to comfort her, bring her food, take her to her doctor’s appointments and all of those intimate things that a man’s supposed to do for the woman who’s carrying his child.”

The source continued: “She didn’t have the experience with him, and she wants that. She’s young and in the prime of her life and career and could handle another baby!”

Happy Easter A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

The person went on to say that Hernandez is being showered with gifts and affection by her baby daddy and she is now hoping he will propose in the upcoming months.

The insider shared: “Stevie J a good man, a great father and a great provider she can see herself having another baby with him and possibly spending the rest of her life with him.”

Advertisement

Do you think Hernandez and Stevie J will get married?