Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Still Have To Deal With A Determined Mimi Faust Who Cannot Forget What Her Nemesis Did

Mimi Faust is a mother, and so is Joseline Hernandez, but that has not stopped her from calling Child Protective Services on her.

In a new interview, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said she will forgive Hernandez when hell freezes over.

A few months ago, Hernandez while in another bitter feud with her baby daddy, Stevie J, made some shocking allegations and said he was a child molester.

Hernandez claimed that the music maker had abused his 8-year-old daughter, Eva, whom he shares with Faust.

She quickly and rightfully took action to protect her child by filing a restraining order against Hernandez.

Things escalated for Hernandez, the mom of a 6-month baby girl, with Child Protective Services calling to investigate her wild and unfounded claims.

Faust has made it abundantly clear that Hernandez is “crazy” and should be kept away from Eva, but Stevie J has refused to respect her wishes time and time again.

Talking to Bossip, the television personality said Hernandez’s actions were cruel and added: “It was more than that. She then sent Child Protective Services to my home. I had a 90-day investigation with the state of Georgia. They came into my home; they searched my cabinets, they went through all of my stuff wanted to see if these were proper living conditions for a child. She said I knew about the abuse. It was incredible. […] “They wanted to give my daughter a forensic investigation.”

She went on to share the ordeal that little Eva had to go through because of Hernandez.

Miss Faust explained: “That means they wanted to have a doctor look at my daughter’s private parts to see if she had been touched, penetrated.”

Faust took the opportunity to remind the world this is not the first time that the controversial singer has made up strange claims about Stevie J.

She said: “Every time she gets mad, she threatens to expose him—he is gay, he is a drug addict, he is this, he is that. Every single time she gets upset with him. She says something out of her mouth to tear him down and ruin him. It is the most incredible thing I have ever seen.”

She added: “My niece, my flesh and blood, my brother’s daughter, she kicked it off, but my niece did not have a following. So when she kicked it off, she contacted her.She put the lighter fluid on the flame and then she added her two cents in about his father and everything. It was just disgusting. She also paid my niece $2500 to testify in court. She paid my niece $2500 to say this in court.”

That interview was clear as daylight, Hernandez has no limits and no mercy – not even for an 8-year-old child.