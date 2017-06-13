Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Open Up About Her Future On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – She Might Stay

VH1 and Joseline Hernandez have a complicated relationship that is where Stevie J comes in to save the day.

In the past few days, the Internet has been buzzing that Miss Hernandez left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after a nasty fight with the cast and crew of the show.

The speculation became factual after “The Puerto Rican Princess” dropped a bombshell. The former “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” star shared a brief clip where she bashed the creator of the show, Mona Scott-Young.

Miss Hernandez claimed that Scott-Young had treated her unfairly and was holding her “checks and her coins” and went on to request an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said in part: “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b–ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthaf–ker treated her cast members and all the s–t that she’s done to us throughout the muthaf–king years.”

Over the weekend, Bossip cameras caught Hernandez and her baby daddy, Stevie J, as they were leaving a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia and she was asked, did she really quit the show?

She gave a strange answer by saying: “Shout out to Bonnie Bella, but one thing about it is I only f**k with VH1, I don’t f**k with nobody else.”

What does that even mean? Is she staying or not? Fans will have to wait for the reunion show to find out.

#lahhatl #bonniebellaparents A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Stevie J had a lot to say about his ladylove and confirmed that they are in a good place – for now.

The music maker said: “We’re just working, we’re happy to be working. I met this beautiful young lady 7 years ago, and she’s one of the best reality stars I’ve met in my life, and not only that, most talented artist, actress and so on. We’re just working. We’re doing the best to raise our child together.”

@donkermmdoee A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:04am PST

He went on to shower her with praises and professed his love to her.

He said: “I love Joseline, and I want the best for her, and all she wants to do is be happy.”

Stevie J had the following to about his boss: “Mona’s my dog, that’s my home girl. As far as Mona goes, it’s like we’re working, it’s like Phil Jackson, him and Jordan bump heads, but Jordan always goes to work.”

What do you think, has Hernandez quit the show?