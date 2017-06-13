FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Open Up About Her Future On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – She Might Stay

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/13/2017
Joseline Hernandez Stevie JCredit: Instagram

VH1 and Joseline Hernandez have a complicated relationship that is where Stevie J comes in to save the day.

In the past few days, the Internet has been buzzing that Miss Hernandez left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after a nasty fight with the cast and crew of the show.

The speculation became factual after “The Puerto Rican Princess” dropped a bombshell. The former “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood” star shared a brief clip where she bashed the creator of the show, Mona Scott-Young.

Miss Hernandez claimed that Scott-Young had treated her unfairly and was holding her “checks and her coins” and went on to request an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said in part: “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b–ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthaf–ker treated her cast members and all the s–t that she’s done to us throughout the muthaf–king years.”

Over the weekend, Bossip cameras caught Hernandez and her baby daddy, Stevie J, as they were leaving a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia and she was asked, did she really quit the show?

She gave a strange answer by saying: “Shout out to Bonnie Bella, but one thing about it is I only f**k with VH1, I don’t f**k with nobody else.”

What does that even mean? Is she staying or not? Fans will have to wait for the reunion show to find out.

#lahhatl #bonniebellaparents

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

Stevie J had a lot to say about his ladylove and confirmed that they are in a good place – for now.

The music maker said: “We’re just working, we’re happy to be working. I met this beautiful young lady 7 years ago, and she’s one of the best reality stars I’ve met in my life, and not only that, most talented artist, actress and so on. We’re just working. We’re doing the best to raise our child together.”

@donkermmdoee

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

He went on to shower her with praises and professed his love to her.

He said: “I love Joseline, and I want the best for her, and all she wants to do is be happy.”

Stevie J had the following to about his boss: “Mona’s my dog, that’s my home girl. As far as Mona goes, it’s like we’re working, it’s like Phil Jackson, him and Jordan bump heads, but Jordan always goes to work.”

What do you think, has Hernandez quit the show?

4 Comments

Dollface
06/13/2017 at 6:32 pm
Reply

The show would be nothing without joseline. I will stop watching completely if she leaves.


Pink rose
06/13/2017 at 3:50 pm
Reply

Fck Mona Scott If I was Joseline I’ll get my own show Joseline she need you girl u make the show I wouldn’t blame her if she quit


Scarlett
06/13/2017 at 3:06 pm
Reply

Please get J. Hernandez off of the show she does nothing to empower any woman she’s just trashed I’m sick. The things she says to get Stevie not to see his daughter calling Child Protective Services you know just kind of fed up you know when these children go into the system you don’t know what might happen to them so for her to do that to me me little girl you know I’m just done with her.


    Kei
    06/13/2017 at 6:24 pm
    Reply

    Ditto! Co-sign! Agree! IMO, Joseline is the most repulsive, erratic, hateful woman on reality TV. She automatically hates other women (probably because being feminine is natural for them and she has to work at it). And, subjecting Eva to a CPS investigation shows that she will hurt an innocent child to further her own sick agenda. When I look at her I don’t see the bad bish she claims to be. I see a sad, wounded, dangerous woman with a dark, deranged soul trying to hide behind hair, makeup, flashy clothes, and bravado. If she leaves, good riddance.

