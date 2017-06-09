Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Make Peace After Brief War Over Estelita Quintero

Joseline Hernandez was at war with Stevie J after he declared that Estelita Quintero is the most beautiful woman in the world. Now, they are back together like nothing happened and getting ready to host a big club event.

Here is a recap of the couple’s most recent fight. Last week, it was revealed that Hernandez exploded on her baby daddy while at an Atlanta restaurant.

The singer and dancer, who was said to be jealous of Miss Quintero’s spot in Stevie’s life, threw a plate of hot mushroom at him.

Stevie J immediately called the authorities and planned to file a complaint against the woman he loves.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star even contacted his lawyer because he was thinking of dragging the controversial diva to court for assault and for fleeing the state of Georgia with their baby.

Via social media, Stevie J claimed Hernandez moved to Miami with their child without his knowledge and authorization.

In a statement issued by Stevie J’s attorney, it was revealed that he feared for his life around Hernandez.

The statement read in part: “Petitioner has a history of embarking upon a campaign of harassment, stalking, and violence against the Respondent throughout the course of their relationship and throughout the majority of her pregnancy.”

The attorney went on to say: “Such violent behavior has been memorialized and closely documented in the production footage and broadcast of the reality show ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.’ Petitioner’s violent tendencies have increased during her pregnancy causing Respondent to fear for the safety of his life and that of the life of his alleged unborn minor child.”

A source close to the former couple said Hernandez had been punishing Stevie J because he was always flirting with Quintero.

#steviejandjoseline #packagedeal #mona give me my bag or else A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

The person said: “It all started over Estelita. They started fighting over her, and it escalated. Joseline’s accusing of sleeping with Estelita, she says she has the receipt. He had to leave the house to get some space, that’s how much drama this whole thing with Estelita is causing.”

The spy went on to say that she believed Stevie J was sleeping with Quintero.

The source explained: “Joseline’s accusing of sleeping with Estelita, she says she has the receipts.She thinks it’s disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him. She’s messaging him all the time and liking all his pics. It’s easy to see why Joseline thinks the woman is out to steal her man.”

Stevie J said he is faithful and wanted Hernandez to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and take anger management classes.

Advertisement

A few days later, all seems well again between the fiery twosome and fans are wondering, how long will the calm last?