Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Had An Epic Fight And Diva Left For Miami With Bonnie Bella

Baby Bonnie Bella is stuck between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez who are feuding over hot mushrooms, and of course, Estelita Quintero.

It the latest episode of the Stevie/Hernandez saga, the stunning curvy model and singer has decided to teach her baby daddy a lesson by moving to Florida.

Miss Hernandez left Atlanta, Georgia just hours after a massive brawl with Stevie J during which she tossed a plate of hot mushrooms at him.

This is how the on-and-off couple got into the fight.

Last month, on an episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the music producer announced that he had a new protegée by the name of Estelita Quintero.

He said he was her new manager and was producing her album. Miss Quintero is a surgically-enhanced bombshell with curves to make a preacher go wild.

Hernandez, who believes that Stevie J is sleeping around with the Panamanian beauty, got into an altercation in New York just hours before they were set to appear on the “Wendy Williams Show.”

A source said: “Joseline was in New York. She brought Bonnie Bella with her and was ready to do the show, but they started fighting over Estelita.”

The spy went on to explain: “The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo. She thinks it’s disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him.”

The reality stars canceled their appearances and headed back to Atlanta.

A few days later, they sat down at a fancy restaurant to try to save their romance, and another fight broke out, and Hernandez threw “about 6 to 8 very hot mushrooms ready to be served at Stevie.”

The police were called, and Stevie J is thinking about suing his baby mama.

An employee from the eatery said: “Joseline’s behavior scared other patrons, the officers came and took a ceramic bowl that contained the mushrooms as evidence. ”

Tired of the drama, Hernandez took baby Bonnie Bella and moved to Miami with her. Stevie J shared a sweet photo of Bella and announced he will fight for her.

Another source close to Stevie J said he is not “creeping around” and added: “Stevie swears blind that there’s nothing going on between him and Estelita and that it’s strictly business. However, Jos isn’t buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?”

Fed up with his baby mama’s conduct, Stevie J wants her to undergo a psychological evaluation and attend anger management classes.