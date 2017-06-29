Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Face New Challenge After Diva’s Fight With Producer’s Daughter Savannah Jordan

Can Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J survive this new drama?

Joseline is currently involved in a nasty feud with Stevie J’s daughter, Savannah Jordan, and things are quickly escalating.

In the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Savannah told Mimi Faust that she was not a fan of Joseline because she is “so toxic” to her father.

Like many members of the music maker’s entourage, the teenager is fed up with the fighting between the on-and-off couple.

It has been reported by several media outlets that Joseline and Stevie J might be engaged and are living together.

Mimi said in the installment: “I am sorry this happened. I just hope that at some point your dad can wake up and see what everyone else sees.”

The young lady replied by: “I just hope that our family — me, you, Eva, Sade, Steven, Dorian — all of us can stay together. For the sake of all of us. She is so toxic to him.”

Joseline, who is known for making controversial sometimes outrageous remarks, took to Twitter to answer Savannah and she did not hold back.

Bonnie Bella’ mother went on an epic rant where she said the teen was a “nappy headed hoe” and added: “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own [email protected] to suck. You nappy head hoe.”

The “Puerto Rican Princess” was bashed by some of her own fans for going after the teenager.

One commenter said: “Now what if someone said this about Bonnie, you’d be upset af and wanna fight! Just do what a step mom pose to do step up to the plate girl.”

Joseline, who can not stay away from a fight, responded with another harsh statement.

She wrote: “That young lady is 18. She is grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I am done with this conversation. Back to Reality”.

Savannah later returned to social media where she posted a picture of Joseline’s high school yearbook and asked: “My hair nappy?”

Monday night’s episode of “LHHATL” showed that Stevie J is a coward because after Mimi had blasted him for breaking her rule of keeping her seven-year-old daughter away from Joseline – he tried to weasel out of the situation by throwing his daughters, Savannah and Sade, under the bus.

The producer said his daughters were the ones who made it possible for Eva to be around Joseline.

It is worth noting that Stevie J has yet to come out and defend his daughter against Joseline.

Do you think Stevie J will put Joseline in her place for bashing his child?