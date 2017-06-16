Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Are Getting Ready To Fight In Court For Bonnie Bella – Is This Linked To Mimi Faust?

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, are certainly not celebrating Father’s Day together, does that mean he will be with Mimi Faust?

The love affair between those two is more complicated that a 3D chess game. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars are heading to court for custody of their 5-month-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, and it is about to get very ugly

Not too long ago, the on-an-off couple had a major fight at a restaurant in Atlanta where Hernandez threw a plate of hot mushrooms at Stevie J.

Immediately after the incident, the Puerto Rican Princess boarded a flight with Bonnie Bella to Florida without Stevie J’s authorization.

Stevie J feared that Hernandez might one day vanish with his child, so, he decided to drag her to court. This is where the story takes a very bizarre turn.

The music producer, who took a paternity test which confirmed that Bonnie Bella is his daughter, wants a judge to force Hernandez to name all of her sex partners from Mar. 1. 2016 through May 1, 2016.

That is when Bonnie Bella was conceived. He also wants his baby mama to reveal if she has ever taken any drugs and say how many times she has been aggressive towards him and her co-stars.

The goal is to show that she is a dangerous woman and an unfit mother who should not be raising a child.

The move is rather strange because, over the weekend, cameras caught the pair leaving a romantic dinner and Stevie J had nothing but kind words for the singer.

He said: “We are just working; we are happy to be working. I met this beautiful young lady seven years ago, and she is one of the best reality stars I have met in my life, and not only that, most talented artist, actress and so on. We are just working. We are doing the best to raise our child together. I love Joseline, and I want the best for her, and all she wants to do is be happy.”

Some people believe Stevie J is hurting Hernandez out of revenge for what she did to Faust. Hernandez made the wild allegation that her estranged baby daddy was a child molester who abused his daughter, Eva.

Eva’s mom, Faust, who requested a restraining order against Hernandez, explained her decision: “I am not angry. I am not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I do not give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I cannot even speak about on the show.”

She added: “If he is not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were on his foot, he would do exactly what I am doing. I do not understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

This is pure madness at this point.