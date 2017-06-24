Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Are Doing Better But Mimi Faust Is About To Create Some Mess For Them

Mimi Faust is about to stir some trouble between Stevie J and his other baby mama, Joseline Hernandez.

For over a week now, by some strange miracle or force of nature, Hernandez and Stevie J have stopped fighting.

Bonnie Bella’s parents, who might be engaged, have moved back in together, and are giving their rollercoaster of a romance another chance.

According to the latest rumors, the former member of the Bad Boy Records “Hitmen” group and his ladylove are even making big plans.

However, Faust has decided to throw some cold water on the progress the pair has been making by announcing that her seven-year-old daughter, Eva, cannot see Hernandez.

An insider has revealed that Faust took things a step further by throwing shade at Bonnie Bella during a recent conversation with Stevie J.

The spy claimed: “Mimi [Faust]‘s so shady. She is finally seen what Joseline [Hernandez] and Stevie J‘s baby looks like and called Stevie and told him just how beautiful Bonnie Bella is and told him the baby must get her looks from him and not Joseline.”

While Faust, like many others, believes that the romance between Stevie J and the Puerto Rican Princess is toxic, she wants Eva to have a relationship with her little sister, Bonnie Bella.

The insider shared: “Obviously, Mimi is cool with Stevie and wants their daughter Eva to connect with Bonnie and be a big sister to her. But under no circumstances does she want Joseline around her Eva.”

In early May, Faust marched into Fulton County Superior Court and filed a temporary restraining order against Hernandez on behalf of her daughter, Eva.

Faust took the decision after the curvy singer made wild remarks about Stevie J. The protective mother has made it clear, Hernandez should never be near Eva.

The source explained: “Mimi thinks Joseline is toxic and has hammered it into Stevie’s head that if Joseline is ever alone with Eva, even in the car driving her back to Mimi’s, that there will be hell to pay!”

It has been revealed that members of Stevie J’s entourage are battling Hernandez fatigue and hope he will wake up and dump her for good.

The source said: “They are back living together and things are good, at least for now. It is such a rollercoaster for these two; no one knows what could happen tomorrow. It is frustrating to their family and friends though because they have to hear it when things are wrong and deal with the fallout. It is a toxic relationship, but they just can’t live without each other.”

Fans support Mimi on her decision to protect Eva, but she is being bashed for shading Bonnie Bella’s looks.