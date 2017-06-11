Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Are Closer Than Ever Before – Will She Stay On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’?

Stevie J is so in love with Joseline Hernandez that he is now eating her ear like it was a strawberry.

Friday night, Miss Hernandez dazzled in a backless rose gold mini-dress at a fancy soirée in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hernandez stole the spotlight at the Gold Room Nightclub in her revealing dress and killer shoes.

The controversial “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star completed her look with stylish cornrows and a luxury watch.

As for Stevie J, who accompanied his baby mama to the event, he kept it casual with a yellow shirt, white jeans, his signature glasses, and a black baseball cap.

Pictures and videos that surfaced from the festivities showed that Stevie J was all over the beautiful Puerto Rican Princess.

In one snapshot, the music producer is seen hugging his longtime on-and-off girlfriend and trying desperately to fix her risqué dress.

While in another photo, he is biting her ears. There is also a brief clip where Stevie J is getting hot and heavy on the dance floor with his ladylove.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that all is well between Bonnie Bella’s parents. After fighting on television, social media, and at a restaurant, they kissed and made up – for now.

A source close to the couple explained that Stevie J is working overtime to get her to come back to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Hernandez left the show after a public feud with the show’s producer, Mona Scott Young.

The spy stated: “Stevie and Joseline are back on and he is working on a truce between her and Mona Scott Young too, he wants her on the show with him next season. He is working on getting her the money she wants, and he will probably get it because he is a great negotiator. He does not get emotional and lose his temper the way Joseline does, that is why he is so successful.”

The person went on to say: “He is her manager, so it makes sense that he wants her to make more money too. Once she saw the logic in it, she came to her senses.”

The insider described the bad romance between the reality stars like this: “They are back living together, and things are good, at least for now. It is such a rollercoaster for these two; no one knows what could happen tomorrow. It is frustrating for their family and friends though because they have to hear it when things are bad and deal with the fallout. It is a toxic relationship, but they just can’t live without each other.”

What are your thoughts on the gold dress and the fact that Stevie J took Hernandez back after she threw hot mushrooms at him?