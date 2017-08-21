Stevie J And His Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Caught In Court Drama Over Bonnie Bella

It is part 3002 in the nasty fight between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez over their six-month-old baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

The pair has fought while Bonnie was in the womb with the music producer claiming that she was not his child because the singer and dancer was sleeping around.

The on-and-off lovers battled on social media after Stevie J argued that Hernandez had kidnapped the child and fled to Florida with her.

The duo also had a few nasty exchanges on their hit reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Now, they are taking the matter to the courtroom.

Stevie J claimed the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” is unfit to be a mother because she is in on drugs.

The judge handling the matter has decided to have a third party step in to find out who is better suited to raise the little girl.

A source close to the former couple spoke to Bossip and explained: “Late last month, an Atlanta judge ordered a “guardian ad litem” to examine the lives, living conditions, mental health, and people close to the reality star exes to figure out who Bonnie Bella should live with.”

The insider added: “The person, ID’d in court papers as Cherese Clark-Wilson, will have the right to inspect any legal, medical or social service agency records related to the family, as well as order the reality show parents to be drug tested and obtain psychiatric help. The judge’s appointment comes after Joseline and Stevie accused the one another of abusing cocaine, and Stevie claimed Joseline attacked him when she was nine months pregnant. Both parents have asked for full custody of the baby, who is now nine months old. The guardian ad Litem’s job is to represent baby Bonnie Bella’s best.”

The sad irony in this story is that Hernandez might lose custody of her only child after what she did to Mimi Faust.

Before quitting the reality show, the diva called Child Protective Services on Faust after falsely claiming that she was a horrible mother and her daughter, Eva, was being abused by her father – Stevie J.

Faust denied the allegations and said Hernandez made her live a real nightmare.

Faust revealed: “It was more than that. She then sent Child Protective Services to my home. I had a 90-day investigation with the state of Georgia. They came into my home; they searched my cabinets, they went through all of my stuff wanted to see if these were proper living conditions for a child. She said I knew about the abuse. It was incredible. […] “They wanted to give my daughter a forensic investigation.”

Who do you think will get custody of little Bonnie?