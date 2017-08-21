FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
joseline hernandez Rasheeda Frost Cardi B blac chyna catelynn lowell Bambi rob kardashian Gabourey Sidibe phaedra parks t.i. tamar braxton carmelo anthony brittany cartwright amber portwood amber rose Kirk Frost kandi burruss angelina jolie karrueche tran la la anthony Erica Dixon rihanna blake shelton
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J And His Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Caught In Court Drama Over Bonnie Bella

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/21/2017
0
0


Stevie J Joseline Hernandez Court DramaCredit: Instagram

It is part 3002 in the nasty fight between Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez over their six-month-old baby girl, Bonnie Bella.

The pair has fought while Bonnie was in the womb with the music producer claiming that she was not his child because the singer and dancer was sleeping around.

The on-and-off lovers battled on social media after Stevie J argued that Hernandez had kidnapped the child and fled to Florida with her.

The duo also had a few nasty exchanges on their hit reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Any news about this beauty?! @bonniebellahernandez 😘😘😘😘🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥

A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on

Now, they are taking the matter to the courtroom.

Stevie J claimed the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” is unfit to be a mother because she is in on drugs.

The judge handling the matter has decided to have a third party step in to find out who is better suited to raise the little girl.

A source close to the former couple spoke to Bossip and explained: “Late last month, an Atlanta judge ordered a “guardian ad litem” to examine the lives, living conditions, mental health, and people close to the reality star exes to figure out who Bonnie Bella should live with.”

The insider added: “The person, ID’d in court papers as Cherese Clark-Wilson, will have the right to inspect any legal, medical or social service agency records related to the family, as well as order the reality show parents to be drug tested and obtain psychiatric help. The judge’s appointment comes after Joseline and Stevie accused the one another of abusing cocaine, and Stevie claimed Joseline attacked him when she was nine months pregnant. Both parents have asked for full custody of the baby, who is now nine months old. The guardian ad Litem’s job is to represent baby Bonnie Bella’s best.”

The sad irony in this story is that Hernandez might lose custody of her only child after what she did to Mimi Faust.

Before quitting the reality show, the diva called Child Protective Services on Faust after falsely claiming that she was a horrible mother and her daughter, Eva, was being abused by her father – Stevie J.

Faust denied the allegations and said Hernandez made her live a real nightmare.

Faust revealed: “It was more than that. She then sent Child Protective Services to my home. I had a 90-day investigation with the state of Georgia. They came into my home; they searched my cabinets, they went through all of my stuff wanted to see if these were proper living conditions for a child. She said I knew about the abuse. It was incredible. […] “They wanted to give my daughter a forensic investigation.”

Advertisement

Who do you think will get custody of little Bonnie?

Post Views: 0

Read more about joseline hernandez Stevie J

Advertisement

You may also like
Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Readies New Music In Career After ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’
08/13/2017
Stevie J Pits Cardi B And Joseline Hernandez Against Each Other In New Video
08/07/2017
Joseline Hernandez Drops Snippet Of Diss Track Aimed At ‘LHH’ Producer Mona Scott Young
08/06/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *