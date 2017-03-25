FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Steven Yeun Shares The First Picture Of His Newborn On Social Media! See The Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/25/2017
steven yeun joana pakSource: etonline.com

Steven Yeun’s newborn son is so adorable, the Walking Dead star and his wife Joana Pak could not help but share his cute picture on social media with all of his followers!

The baby is just one week old and he already has so many fans!

On Friday, the Walking Dead actor and his wife took to Instagram to make public the first ever picture of their beloved little angel!

Although he is very, very young, the baby looks ready to fight zombies already! Or at least that’s what the actor likes to believe his son looks like after waking up from a nap.

✌🏻

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

It is obvious that the actor and his life partner make a great team as a family and the newborn has just brought them even more happiness.

As fans may already know, the pair got married not too long ago, in December of last year and the ceremony was so much more special as Steven’s The Walking Dead co-stars were in Los Angeles, where the wedding took place, to support their friend on his big day.

It comes as no surprise that Steven has great relations with the cast as he is a very down-to-earth and likable person who always brightens up any situation with his sense of humor.

While the actor is very happy to spend time with his loved one and their newborn baby, unfortunately, his character on the show, Glenn, was not as fortunate, as he died before getting to meet his child with Maggie.

Congratulations Steven and Joana!

