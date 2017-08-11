Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Allegedly Involved In Drug Business In The Past

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are known for living large and not being shy about it. Even though they appear to have a wholesome family structure, new reports have claimed Mrs. Harvey was once involved in less than reputable activities.

In a report by the website, theJasmineBRAND.com, sources claimed the woman was once tied to two different drug smuggling rings before she was married to the comic.

The FBI and DEA investigated Marjorie while she was married to Jim L. Townsend, who is 68-years-old.

TheJasmineBRAND claims that there are legal documents which reveal two agencies suspecting Marjorie of playing a role in the drug ring ran by Townsend.

Allegedly, she was to be arrested as well, “his wife would be arrested, as the agents believed they had substantial evidence of her own illegal activities.”

Things became worse for the couple after Townsend was convicted of trying to buy over 40 kilograms of cocaine and was sentenced to life in prison.

However, due to legislation changes because of former President Barack Obama, he was granted a pardon and was released at the top of 2017 after serving 26 years in the big house.

The sources claim Marjorie decided to break up with Townsend less than five years into his sentence before she moved on to another drug lord with the name of Donnell Woods, who is the father of her daughter and her third child, Lori, in 1997.

The pair tied the knot in 2000. Around this time the FBI began investigating Donnell as well for similar drug-related activities. Despite these shocking revelations, Marjorie, or Steve, have not commented on the allegations publicly. With the pair come out to deny the accusations or will they ignore them? We just have to wait and see!