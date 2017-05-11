Steve Harvey’s Intense Memo To His Staff Gone Viral!

Steve Harvey doesn’t regret sending out the viral memo to his staff! The TV host told Entertainment Tonight felt he needed to lay down the law because he was constantly being bothered by people day in and day out.

Advertisement

Steve said, “I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in.”

Harvey explained before in his career; he was open to having people come freely into his office to speak to him and to hang out with the TV host.

But now, he’s sick of people bothering him!

The host explained, “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

Harvey said people on his staff team would bring friends to set and ask him for autographs or not knock when entering into his personal space and he finally had to put his foot down.

He said, “In hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently, asking everyone to simply honor and respect his privacy.”

Harvey said he doesn’t want to be bothered anymore because he felt like he was in prison and could barely “take a breath of fresh air without somebody bothering him.”

Advertisement

So, he wrote the letter, and he doesn’t apologize about the letter, “it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man,” implying that the way the memo became a viral sensation baffled the TV host.