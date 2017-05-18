FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Entertainment

Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Is Suing Him For $60 Million Alleging He “Tortured” Her Among Other Accusations

Todd Malm Posted On 05/18/2017
Steve Harvey And Mary ShackelfordSource: FrostSnow.com

Steve Harvey is currently in the middle of a strange lawsuit with his second ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, for a huge sum of $60 million. According to court documents, the comedian’s former love is claiming her life has been ruined ever since their highly publicized divorce in 2005.

Mary said she has been suicidal and has resorted to harmful forms of self-medication to handle the aftermath of their contentious divorce battle that according to Mary, left her with nothing.

The ex-wife of Steve is suing him for a long list of allegations including endangering a child, torture, conspiracy against personhood, intentional emotional abuse, breach of contract and even murder.

The charges seem far-fetched considering no one has been killed, as far as we know at this time.

TMZ reported the court mandate was filed by a “civil rights activist” rather than a certified attorney of law.

As CI readers know, Mary posted a series of bizarre Youtube rantings in 2011 in which she claimed she had never received her divorce settlement after the couple split.

She said the judge claimed their divorce would proceed after the division of “community assets” but it never came to fruition.

Mary said her ex-husband owes her a whopping $50 million and she wants him to be arrested immediately.

Not only does she want him arrested, but she also wants him charged for claims including falsifying documents, lying in court, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion as well as collusion.

She went on to say she wants to see her ex-hubby in prison.

After their first divorce in 2005, Mary was cussed out by a judge who slammed her for saying she broke a gag order by spreading fake information as well as lying that she hadn’t received any assets when really she did.

Not only was she given $1.5 million, but she was also awarded three homes. The couple was married from 1996 until 2005 and Steve then married Marjorie Bridges-Woods in 2007, and they have been a couple ever since then.



Read more about steve harvey Mary Shackelford

