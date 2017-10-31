Steve Harvey’s Career As A TV Host In Jeopardy Due To Infamous Trump Tower Visit

Steve Harvey is still reeling from the consequences from his visit to the Trump Tower at the beginning of the year, and based on several reports; his ratings are sinking and so are his bank accounts. In a statement from the Daily Mail, many of Harvey’s business enterprises are dropping in popularity due to his scrutinized visits including his talk show.

Family Feud, Little Big Shots, and Steve are all suffering the consequences. The publication reported that his ratings for the show, Steve, dropped from 1.8 to 1.2.

As you may already know, social media users bashed Steve Harvey for his visit with Donald Trump, and not long after his inauguration, the comic came out to defend himself saying he was glad that he met up with Trump.

According to the host, he walked away from the situation as if something positive would be done in the area to which he finds himself most concerned.

Rise and grind. @steveharveyfm A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Since then, Steve has expressed regret for his actions. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve said he regrets visiting Trump. His wife told him it would be best not to go, but Harvey decided that maybe something positive would happen.

During Steve’s radio show, Harvey said: “meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of (his) life.”

A source close to the cast and crew of the production claimed that “people just hate the show” and “aren’t into it one bit.” In Harvey’s defense, Trump is, in fact, the president, and perhaps people should make the best of the situation rather than encouraging others to disassociate with him entirely to the detriment of the nation.