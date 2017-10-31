FREE NEWSLETTER
Steve Harvey’s Career As A TV Host In Jeopardy Due To Infamous Trump Tower Visit

Todd Malm Posted On 10/31/2017
Steve HarveySource: TodayShow.com

Steve Harvey is still reeling from the consequences from his visit to the Trump Tower at the beginning of the year, and based on several reports; his ratings are sinking and so are his bank accounts. In a statement from the Daily Mail, many of Harvey’s business enterprises are dropping in popularity due to his scrutinized visits including his talk show.

Family Feud, Little Big Shots, and Steve are all suffering the consequences. The publication reported that his ratings for the show, Steve, dropped from 1.8 to 1.2.

As you may already know, social media users bashed Steve Harvey for his visit with Donald Trump, and not long after his inauguration, the comic came out to defend himself saying he was glad that he met up with Trump.

According to the host, he walked away from the situation as if something positive would be done in the area to which he finds himself most concerned.

Since then, Steve has expressed regret for his actions. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve said he regrets visiting Trump. His wife told him it would be best not to go, but Harvey decided that maybe something positive would happen.

During Steve’s radio show, Harvey said: “meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of (his) life.”

A source close to the cast and crew of the production claimed that “people just hate the show” and “aren’t into it one bit.” In Harvey’s defense, Trump is, in fact, the president, and perhaps people should make the best of the situation rather than encouraging others to disassociate with him entirely to the detriment of the nation.

Steve Harvey we will miss you!


Not due to Trump…nice try though. Cant blame everything on Trump…I know its popular to do so in some circles. Its due to his nasty attitude. His memo to his employees….his wife cozy to drug dealers, etc… I stopped watching him when he gave that racist Paula Deen a pass on his show.


