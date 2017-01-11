Steve Harvey to Be Trialed Because of His Racist Jokes about White People

Steve Harvey is going to court because of the allegations that he went on racist rants against white people.

According to court documents filed by plaintiff Joseph Cooper, Harvey will have to attend the trial on January 23 in a Northern District of Texas Federal Court.

Cooper is suing his former boss on account that he recorded him spitting racist and offensive slurs against white people on countless occasions. Before this scandal, Harvey was known for his apparent calm and kind attitude.

“I don’t give a s–t about America!” allegedly shouted Harvey on one of the tapes.

Furthermore, Cooper claims that other times, he urged fans to “spit on white people!” and “Go assault old white women!”

After Cooper sued him, Harvey decided to fire back with a lawsuit as well, suing him for trying to spread fake allegations in order to extort him of $5 million.

Harvey alleged that Cooper tried to sell old recordings on his older comedy routines, dating back 20 years, just because they contained offensive jokes.

“Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career,” wrote Harvey in his own suit.

Cooper created the tapes after Harvey employed him in March of 1993 to videotape his comedy act at the Steve Harvey Comedy Club in Dallas. Now, the tapes account to a total of 120 hours of supposedly mostly offensive material.

Harvey performed stand-up for the last time in 2012. Since then, Harvey has built up a vast empire worth $100 million, including radio, TV and book publishing businesses.

In the court documents the comedian admitted the material may be “a lot edgier” than the kind of humor he uses today. However, he said that back then “I didn’t have to concern myself with branding or imaging or anything. You could just say — I thought I was funnier.”