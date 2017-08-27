Steve Harvey Slammed On Social Media For Getting The Best Seat At The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight

After the TV personality managed to get a better seat at the match than even LeBron James, he was slammed on social media. Steve Harvey was dissed by users after he was seated like a true VIP at the well anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match yesterday.

People started questioning the reason why the controversial host got a better seat than stars such as LeBron James.

In addition, Harvey was also made fun of because of his ‘drunk uncle’ demeanor while at the match of the century.

The 60-year-old man who seemed to be supporting Mayweather was very visible ringside as he was dressed in a large burgundy suit.

Reports say that Ari Emanuel, the head of WME-IMG agency received about 250 tickets that were to be given exclusively to celebrities.

Apparently, the team dealing with the tickets struggled to decide which stars should get the best seats.

In the end, somehow, it was agreed that Harvey, out of so many other people, deserved the prime seating.

It is safe to say social media disagreed completely.

‘Steve Harvey having better seats than LeBron is the upset of the night in Vegas, regardless of if McGregor wins or not,’ one user commented.

Boxing fans also reacted to the way Harvey was dressed and how he acted, calling him a ‘drunk uncle.’

Despite the fact that his advisors have recommended that the man gives up his massive suits and gets a makeover, Harvey showed up wearing his usual style.

Other people remembered the embarrassing mistake Harvey did when announcing the wrong winner of Miss Universe, asking for him to stay away from the scores this time.

One such hater joked that McGregor might win only if Steve Harvey was allowed to announce the results.

