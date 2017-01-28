Steve Harvey Racist Tapes Trial Update – He Won!

It looks like in the end, Steve Harvey‘s reputation will stay intact.

As you probably remember, Steve Harvey was sued under the accusations that he used racist and all around offensive jokes in his stand-up routines for years!

In the end, the comedian came out victorious, managing to keep his image clean and keep the many tapes proving his unsalted jokes were real under wraps. How did he manage that?

Maybe he got away with this because the times were different when the comedian used to do stand-up comedy. However, he has been in the spotlight recently as well after he offended Asian men by inferring that no woman finds them attractive. His image has been compromised nonetheless.

However, at least he successfully convinced a Texas jury on Thursday that he hadn’t breached his contract with former employee Joseph Cooper, who was hired to tape performances at Harvey’s Dallas club in 1993.

“The jury also found that Cooper misappropriated Harvey’s name or likeness in attempting to commercially exploit the tapes.”

As we have reported in the past, Cooper sued his former employer, claiming to have caught Harvey’s numerous racist rants in tapes containing 120 hours of footage.

“I don’t give a s**t about America!” Harvey said on one of the tapes.

On others, according to Cooper, the celebrity encouraged people to “spit on white people!” and “go assault old white women!”

Harvey fired back with his own lawsuit, insisting that Cooper was trying to extort him for $5 million and ruin his image.

Most recently, Harvey got a lot of hate on social media after cracking insensitive jokes about Asian men during an episode of his talk show earlier this month.

The 60-year-old posted an apology on Twitter soon after the scandal hit, but most people fount it insincere and mechanical.

The jury has now ruled that Cooper misused the comedian’s identity without consent.

The trial was concluded with a settlement agreement.