Steve Harvey Picks The Right Winner At Miss Universe Pageant

Iris Mittenaere has won The Miss Universe pageant in a televised contest organized in Manila.

Miss France was bale to edge out her competitors Miss Haiti and Miss Colombia.

Born in Lille, northern France, this dental surgery student was crowned Miss France in 2016 and was Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais in 2015.

The 23-year-old, who is pursuing her degree in Dental Surgery, wowed the judges with not only her beauty, but her brains and charisma.

She wants to use her crown to promote oral hygiene, according to Miss Universe website, which states that she loves “extreme sports, Traveling and cooking French dishes.’

She finished in the final with the Haitian Raquel Pelissier and the Colombian Andrea Tovar.

“Unbelievable !!!!! She did it !!! So proud!”, Congratulated her in a tweet Sylvie Tellier, director general of Miss France, herself Miss France 2002.

Beauty, grace, confidence, intelligence. Those are the qualities embodied by your 65th #MissUniverse, Iris Mittenaere. pic.twitter.com/ps9CWxfuM7 — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

Rapper Flo Rida and 90’s boy band Boys ll Men were the musical guests for the evening while Ashley Graham served as Backstage Host.

In total, 86 young women were in the running to succeed Philippine Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who won last last year when host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced the wrong winner.

During the live show last December, the comedian originally announced that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez had won, but the winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

This years show went off without a hitch.