Steve Harvey Mercilessly Fires His Entire Chicago Team As He Gets Ready For New Los Angeles Show!

Before his move to Los Angeles, Steve Harvey has decided to fire all of his Chicago staffers. After five years of working together, he is just going to replace his old team with a brand new one!

As fans may already know, Harvey is wrapping up his Chicago-based show and starting another one in L.A. simply called ‘Steve.’

Apparently, many of the people working for him were excited for the move too, but according to a source, Harvey does not intend to take any of them with!

“Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members,” the source explained, adding that the comedian made someone else deliver the blow later on!

“The staff were told by the Executive Producer, not Steve,” the insider said.

The EP allegedly informed the employees that Harvey would explain more in depth personally, but in the end, he did not even send them one email!

Besides, other insiders claimed that Harvey, who commutes from Chicago to Hollywood to host other shows was sick of the travel. He enjoys the warm weather of Los Angeles more anyway.

NBC has recently released an official statement about the host’s change of scenery and promised the new show is going to have an entirely new format; full of what he does best – comedy.

The insider claimed the staffers are not amused at all, however!

“The only contact the staff has heard about the show moving to L.A. with Steve was an email sent at the beginning of the year that basically said not to stop him in the office, that he was too busy to talk.”

Do you think Steve should have taken his loyal team with him to Los Angeles?