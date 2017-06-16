Steve Harvey In Trouble Again! – This Time Its Over The Flint Michigan Water Crisis

Steve Harvey is under fire again! During the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the host, 60, took a call from a viewer who lives in Flint Michigan. The conversation between the two quickly became heated!

It doesn’t seem like Harvey had a good reason for being insulting this time.

What happened was, the TV host, who lived in Cleveland as a child, was offended when the caller told him that the Cavaliers didn’t deserve to win following their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Family Feud host became defensive for seemingly no reason and responded by hitting him back with the joke regarding the Flint Water Crisis.

Harvey said, “You from Flint? That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water, and it didn’t have lead in it?”

During a recording of the conversation, coworkers can be heard telling the television personality to “reel it in,” but the man continued to joke about the water crisis anyway.

He continued, “he’s going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve Jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water. Enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”

As CI readers know, this isn’t the first time the talk show host has got himself into trouble.

Last month, he was criticized for sending out a memo to his staff that told people not to come to his dressing room.

He released a statement in his defense, and frankly, it seemed like he had a point.

He wrote that he couldn’t even have lunch without people barging into his room to ask him for something, and he was sick of it. However, many people on social media felt as if maybe he is just becoming a typical “pampered” celebrity. But how would you feel if people were constantly invading your privacy?