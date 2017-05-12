Steve Harvey Cries Crocodile Tears In Front Of Staff During Bizarre 40 Minutes Long Meeting!

After his staff axing scandal, Steve Hervey decided to finally hold a staff meeting yesterday, and during the odd 40 minutes long discussion the man broke down in tears!

As fans may already know, recently an outrageous memo from Harvey to his staffers was leaked, and it soon became viral.

The text made Harvey look like a diva that doesn’t even want to be looked at by his employees.

According to a source on the set, the memo “blew up!” throughout the offices.

Before Thursday’s taping, Harvey called for a meeting to discuss the whole debacle.

According to an insider, during his 40-minute speech he failed to apologize “But you could tell his ego is bruised.”

“He actually started crying at one point,” the source added.

Despite his emotional reaction, some thought they were crocodile tears.

“It seemed so fake like he literally looked into the lights to get himself crying,” the source explained.

Harvey was well aware many of the staffers did not believe his act, and he wanted to assure them he was “being genuine.”

In the end, Steve Harvey thanked the staff members, many of whom were fired without warning ahead of the show’s move to Los Angeles.

However, most of the discussion revolved around the memo.

“He told us that everyone had told him not to even mention it, but that he couldn’t help himself!”

As some of you may already know, the viral memo read: “Do not approach me in the hallways,” and even threatened those who dared to enter his office that they will be “removed.”

What is your opinion on Steve Harvey’s actions?