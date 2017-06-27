Steve Harvey Announces Daughter’s Engagement Amid Career Crisis

Lori is ready to get married while her father is facing backlash from fans. Steve Harvey has taken a short break from doing damage control, to celebrate his daughter’s engagement.

The man has been involved in more than just one scandal lately, but that does not mean he didn’t find the time to congratulate his daughter on social media.

But while the woman is ready to tie the knot, Steve Harvey is facing a personal crisis.

His latest scandal happened last week when the man insulted the victims of the Flint, Michigan water crisis, which made 12 victims.

The comedian took a call on his Steve Harvey Morning Show from a resident of Flint, who told him that Cleveland did not deserve anything following the Cavaliers’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

But Harvey who used to live in Cleveland took offense at the caller’s statement.

According to an audio recorded by a listener, Harvey went too far during the heated argument when he said: ‘You from Flint? That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water, and it didn’t have lead in it?’

Harvey has found himself in hot water many times as he is known for his outbursts that often turn out to be offensive.

Back in January, the comedian made racists comments about Asian men on his show.

In addition, last month Harvey was once again hit with bad publicity after it was revealed that he’d sent an email to his staff asking them never to approach him first.