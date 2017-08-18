Steve Bannon Finished As White House Strategist

Steve Bannon has officially left his position as the chief strategist of the White House. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – who poses as the White House press secretary – confirmed the news in a statement to CNN on the 18th of August.

In her statement, she said, “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

In a report by the New York Times, two officials allegedly told them Trump had been figuring out how to remove the 63-year-old, Bannon, from the White House for the last few days.

A source close to the resigned strategist claimed to the Times that he submitted his resignation on the 7th of August, but the move was delayed due to the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Sources claim Bannon was the one behind the President’s “nationalist” ideology – the idea that Americans should come first.

However, Mr. Trump himself is often the first one to come out to deny the allegations coming from the media regarding the ideology of various White House officials.

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Not only was he thought to be the driving force for the nationalist set of ideals, but the former chairman of Breitbart News allegedly butt heads consistently with other officials in the White House.

During a press conference on the 15th of August, Trump said to the media that he was unsure what would happen with Mr. Bannon.

He told the reporters that Bannon was “not a racist” and he considered him to be a friend.

Rumors of his resignation began after it was revealed Steve never went with Donald during a working vacation to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier in the month. Instead, he was in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. Bannon is just another White House official who hasn’t lasted long under the Trump administration. Scaramucci famously quit after just one week on the job.