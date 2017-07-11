Steve And Marjorie Harvey Take Family To Italy – Photos Of The Clan At The Dolce & Gabbana Show Surface On Social Media

Steve and Marjorie Harvey and their children showed off their fashion sense in Italy.

This week, Marjorie revealed to her fans that she was in Europe for her 10th wedding anniversary to the media mogul.

The pair are renting a luxury yacht where they are enjoying the sun, ocean, and great food.

Majorie, who is Steve’s third wife, showed off her amazing beach body in an array of bikinis.

The family was also in Palermo, Italy to be part of the Dolce & Gabbana show that took place over the weekend.

Lori, Amanda, and Jason Harvey walked in two shows – the Alta Sartoria, which was a menswear show, and Alta Moda, a womenswear show.

Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, who recently proposed to Lori, was also present to support his fiancée.

Family ❤️before Alta Sartoria in Palermo A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Mr. Depay and his future mother-in-law were seen tossing a custom D&G soccer ball.

It was Lori’s fourth time gracing the D&G runway that featured a few political pieces.

While Dolce & Gabbana previously dressed First Lady Melania Trump, the fashion house released a series of #BoycottD&G T-shirts that retails for $245.

The “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” author recently found himself defending President Donald Trump against Snoop Dogg and numerous other rappers.

The hip-hop legend from California shared a music video for “Lavender, ” and in it, he is seen shooting a fake gun at a clown version of Mr. Trump.

@dolcegabbana Alta Sartoria #marjorieharvey #steveharvey #dgfamily #palermo A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Harvey said on his radio show: “The problem with all this is that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws.”

The “Family Feud” host, who is a friend of POTUS, added: “I love Snoop. Bow Wow, always respectful and cordial with one another, me and T.I. I do not have any problem with T.I. I love the dude. I am just saying brothers be smart. You gotta be a smart man… All y’all talking got money. You got money, man. You got money, and they know how to go after that money. Just be smart, let me tell ya man, leave the first lady out of this.”

D.L. Hughley jumped in the fight and slammed Harvey in a tweet that read: “America needs ppl of color, without Mexicans who would feed you, without Muslims who would heal you, without Black People who would u blame?”

What are thoughts on the Harveys’ fashion game? Was Harvey right to defend Trump?