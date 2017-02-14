Stephen Miller Defends Donald Trump Without Too Much Success

Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s main policy adviser tried to defend the administration’s stance on several major issues but it is safe to say that it did not go too well.

First of all, he defended Trump’s lie that “millions” of people had voted illegally.

“I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time and repeat it and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent,” he said.

After pressing Miller several times to no avail, This Week host George Stephanopoulos ended the segment.

“You have provided zero evidence of the president’s claim that he would have won the popular vote if 3 to 5 million illegal immigrants hadn’t voted, zero evidence for either one of those claims,” Stephanopoulos said. “Thanks a lot for joining us this morning.”

Just like the President, Miller undermined the legitimacy of the judicial branch.

He slammed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for ruling unanimously on Thursday to reject the Trump administration’s appeal on its executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Miller said that it was “crazy” for judges to rule on the constitutionality of laws.

He also criticized James Robart, the judge that overturned the ban last week.

“One unelected judge in Seattle cannot make laws for the entire country,” he said. “I mean, this is just crazy, John. The idea that you’re going to have a judge in Seattle say that a foreign national living in Libya has an effective right to enter the United States is beyond anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Miller also accused the three judges on the 9th Circuit Court of “having a long history of overreaching” and characterized their decision as “a judicial usurpation of the power.”