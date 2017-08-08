Stephen Lang Returns As The Villain In All Four ‘Avatar’ Sequels!

Apparently, in the world of Avatar, death has very little meaning. In the original 2009 film, Stephen Lang’s character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, was killed in the action-packed climax. However, director James Cameron revealed in a new interview that Quaritch will return to terrorize the Na’vi in all four upcoming sequels.

Quaritch was the head of security for the human mining colony on Pandora and had little regard for the native Na’vi or the environmental impact of the mining operations.

At the end of Avatar, Quaritch’s aircraft is shot out of the sky, but he survives and dons an armored AMP suit and does battle with lead character Jake (played by Sam Worthington).

Just as he’s about to kill Jake, Quaritch is ambushed by Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and shot with two massive arrows, killing him.

Somehow Lang will return to reprise the role in the four Avatar sequels, which are set to begin filming very soon — possibly this fall.

“There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting… same motherf—er through all four movies, ” says Cameron. “He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.”

It was actually announced months ago that Lang would be returning for the sequels, but this is the first confirmation that he will continue to be the series’ main villain.

While Quaritch’s return is surprising, he’s far from being the first character to come back from the dead for the upcoming sequels.

Sigourney Weaver announced months ago that she’ll be returning as Dr. Grace Augustine, despite being killed by Colonel Quaritch in the original film.

Earlier this week, it was announced that actor Matt Gerald would also return as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, even though he too died in the original. The four Avatar sequels are set to be filmed back-to-back and will be released on December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025.