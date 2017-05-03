Stephen Colbert Reacts To The #FireColbert Controversy

In case you missed it, Stephen Colbert went off on a diatribe on his show Monday, and many people are not happy about it; with many social media users starting a #FireColbert meme on Twitter.

He said to his audience, “Welcome to the Late Show. Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!!”

He went on to say, “now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” referencing the CBS News reporter John Dickerson.

Colbert said he had a few choice insults for the President and he doesn’t regret it.

He went on, “I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

Stephen, who was under attack for his over-the-top foul and aggressive language, said he would do it again, but maybe next time some of the words wouldn’t be as crude.

Some people said the remarks about Trump and Vladimir Putin were “homophobic.”

In an exact quote, Stephen said, “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c-ck holster.”

The diatribe itself started the #FireColbert campaign, but the final remark about Putin and Trump sparked an internet backlash of its own.

One Twitter user wrote, “time for him to go. Total trash. I will boycott advertisers.”

Another said, “I don’t know that it was homophobic, but Colbert’s comment was very inappropriate and not funny enough to be worth the risk.”

