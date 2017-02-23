Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Controversial New Adviser Alex Jones

Stephen Colbert, as many other liberals is very concerned about Trump’s administration – especially about the President’s alleged new adviser, Alex Jones.

Who is Alex Jones you may ask yourself.

Well, he is a very angry, very radical host of a right-wing conspiracy radio show appropriately called “InfoWars.”

Stephen Colbert also described the new president on yesterday’s The Late Show, saying that “He’s a bit of a hothead, loose cannon, powder keg, dump truck.”

And this is precisely why he needs people who are more grounded around him. Unfortunately his choice of “talking to some jerk named Alex Jones” is as bad as it can be.

The host went on by lamenting that Trump has chosen Jones to be his “occasional information source and validator”

In order to show, to those unfamiliar with the conspiracy theorist, his way of being, Colbert played a clip of Jones in which his characteristically aggressive demeanor was obvious.

“This is why you don’t mix steroids with peyote,” Colbert stated at the end of the clip.

“I don’t know how to explain this, but just watching that clip, he somehow got spittle on me,” he mocked.

But Colbert is not the first late-night host who mentioned Jones.

During the Presidential campaign last summer, Jones spread rumors that Hillary Clinton was too ill to run the country and that she tried to hide it.

Later on, when Clinton appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host asked her to open a pickle jar to prove she is not in bad health.

But Jones was not convinced and accused Kimmel of fixing the jar so Clinton could easily remove the lid.

“If you’ve been living underground for the last few years, you probably listen to Alex Jones,” Colbert said. “Donald Trump’s phone buddy has gained a reputation for telling it how it isn’t.”

Colbert went on to show Jones on one of his episodes, ridiculously alleging that the plastic liner of a juice box is the reason so many men are ‘becoming’ gay nowadays.

“Yes, juice boxes make men into women. A couple of sips and suddenly your Capri Sun is your Capri daughter,” Colbert joked.

Watch the entire clip here.