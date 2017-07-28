Stephen Colbert Announces There Will Be An Animated Series Making Fun Of Donald Trump’s Presidency

It’s on! Showtime has green lit the animated series coming up that will detail Donald Trump’s presidency and the administration that he leads. Stephen Colbert intends to executively produce the series which will be made up of 10 episodes and will air this fall.

He said, “I know a lot of people wanted to do this and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world.”

He went on to say, ” I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

Showtime’s president and CEO, David Nevins, said of the show and Stephen, “Stephen has an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for [him].”

In Showtime’s description of the upcoming satirical sketch comedy, they explain, “the fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truth’s adventures of Trump’s confidants and Bon Vivant. Family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit — intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, we will reveal insights into what makes them so definitely Trumpian.”

As for how the show will conduct itself. The network claimed the series would be a “workplace comedy” and it intends to be very fast.

The production has to be quick to keep up with current events as soon as they come.

In case you’re wondering how the show came to be; evidently, the series is inspired by Colbert’s Showtime feature, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Final: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?

The animated version of Donald Trump has appeared on the Late Show with Colbert several times. Nevertheless, Trump has yet to respond to the announcement of the impending production. However, considering his social media presence there is no doubt he’ll have something to say!