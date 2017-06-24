Stephen Colbert Announces His 2020 US Presidential Bid…In Russia

Russia seems to be a real attraction for U.S. Presidential candidates lately! While in St. Petersburg to film segments for ‘The Late Show,’ Stephen Colbert made one important disclosure on the Russian late-night talk show ‘Evening Urgant.’

The 53-years old comedian joined host Ivan Urgant for a game of ‘Russian roulette’ that included vodka shots and pickles, and with each shot he took, Colbert would pick up his Donald Trump trolling.

He dedicated his first toast to the beautiful and friendly Russian people and was surprised that no members of the Trump administration could remember meeting such amazing folks. Ouch! A harsh tackle there.

And Colbert continued to go deeper with his talk proportional to the amount of vodka he drank.

After confirming with hosts that the show will ‘not be aired in the United States,’ Colbert dropped the big bomb – he said that he is there to announce that he is considering to run for president in 2020 and he thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians directly now.

Colbert then added that all those who want to work on his campaign unofficially, are more than welcome.

After the third shot, the CBS star figured out and proclaimed a unifying message: ‘A strong America! A strong Russia!’

Colbert has some history with Presidential campaigns. In 2007, his Colbert Report alter ego announced his own presidential campaign, but was denied a place on either the Republican or Democratic primary ballots in his home state of South Carolina.

In the land of the great, Colbert knew that he shouldn’t give up.

Advertisement

Four years later, he tried again and finished up tied with Herman Cain for fifth place in a poll of that state’s voters.