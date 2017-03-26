Stephen Belafonte’s Brother Reveals That He Abused Mel B’s Dog In Tell-All Interview!

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s divorce battle has become a lot messier, according to his brother.

As fans may already know, the famous former Spice Girl filed for a divorce last week and now, Jeremiah Stansbury, her estranged husband’s brother has revealed how their marriage shattered in a tell-all interview with England’s The Sun.

Before Mel decided that a divorce was the best solution to their marital problems, Belafonte was spotted by the paparazzi in the company of a mystery woman.

However, according to her brother-in-law, that was not even the worst thing Belafonte did!

It turns out that the man not only flirted with their nanny and kept a gun in their home but he also went so far as to punch Mel B’s dog!

Stansbury claimed that: “I saw him punch Lord in the ribs full force with all of his strength.”

“The dog collapsed and had no breath and was crying. He was standing there laughing. It made me feel ill….and Mel was not there to intervene.”

Horrible! Who does that?!

The brother then stated that it was not even a one-time thing.

“Steve loves to hurt animals. When we were teenagers — he was about 13 — he killed a duck in the street… He took a brick and smashed it over the head.”

Stansbury revealed that he worked as the couple’s personal chauffeur for more than a year and even lived with them – that is how he managed to witness their marriage collapsing because of Belafonte’s insane behavior.

Furthermore, he claimed that the man would openly cheat or threaten to cheat on Mel B every time they fought.

“Steve and Mel had been arguing and he told her, ‘I’m going out to get my d*** sucked.’ This was his way of making her feel small,” Stansbury stated.

Advertisement

If Stansbury’s claims are true we are very happy Mel B decided to end the destructive relationship!